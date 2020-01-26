CBSE Class 12 English Board exam 2020: Important tips to score well

education

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 14:11 IST

Every student appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examination should concentrate on the English paper. English is a scoring subject and is compulsory for all students.

The CBSE Class 12 English syllabus is divided into three sections: reading comprehension, writing skills, and literature, and long reading skills.

CBSE will conduct Class 12 English exam on February 27 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The theory exam will be of 100 marks.

Here are some preparation tips

Important quotes: Write down the important quotes from poems, plays and stories to remember better. Use sticky notes so that you can easily find them in the study area and revise before the exam.

Name of poets and authors: For the English paper, it is crucial to remember who wrote which piece and use them in answers to get better marks.

Complete syllabus: There are two literature books for CBSE Class 12, Flamingo and Vistas. Apart from the chapters included in these books, students should go over the comprehension and writing passages.

Attention to details: Two unseen passages of 10 marks each come in the exams, so being attentive while reading the passages rather than jumping to the answers will make it easier to get the answers. If one manages to read the texts attentively, the comprehension part is the most easy to score.

General Tips

Mock tests: For self-assessment and better time management, download sample question papers and finish them within 3 hours. Question papers of the previous years should be practiced to get an idea of possible questions. This will also boost your confidence.

Use guide books judiciously: NCERT textbooks should be enough for preparing for the CBSE Class 12 English examination. Guide books often tend to miss out on the essence of the literature piece. Completely depending on guides will keep students ignorant of intricate details. Rather, use guides to practice additional questions from each chapter.

Revision: Don’t depend on one-time-reading; it is very important to revise the texts right before the exam.

Consult teachers (online and offline): Whenever one comes across a difficulty in understanding a poem or grammatical rule, students should consult their teachers. If the school teacher fails to clear the doubt, YouTube has a lot of explainers and teachers simplifying chapters.