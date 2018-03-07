CBSE Class 12 exam: Students in Chandigarh find physics paper difficult

Students of Class 12 appearing for the second exam –physics– of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Chandigarh found it quite difficult. They said they had got only one day to revise and want grace marks for the same.

A majority of students were unhappy with the datesheet as it did not give them enough time for revision. English paper was on Monday while physics exam on Wednesday.

‘Took time to think for answer’

Gerry, a student of St John’s High School, Sector 26, said, “Besides being lengthy, the question paper was quite difficult. It took us a long time to answer the tough questions.”

He added that though the questions were not out of the syllabus but were quite tough.

Another student stated, “The long questions were easy but the short ones were difficult. There was one question about Convex Lens that I feel was not from the syllabus.”

Parents too expressed that they were stressed for their children’s performance. SK Anand, a parent, said, “We were worried as there was only one holiday before the exam and my son was also tensed.”

However, some of the other parents were confident enough that their wards will do well.

Revise easier topics first for Mathematics

For the 100 mark paper of mathematics, to be conducted on March 21, teachers suggest students to begin revising the easier topics first and then move to difficult ones. They should also take in account the weightage of different topics.

Devinder Singh, lecturer of mathematics at Government Model Senior Secondary School,19, suggests that students should begin with easier topics. “Students should try and master the easier topics first and then start revising the difficult ones. Sample papers will also help them a lot in preparation.”

“Vector and 3-dimensional Geometry will be for 17 marks. Students should focus on that. Algebra is for 13 marks, Calculus for 44 marks. If students can try and master these topics, they will easily score pass marks,” he said.

Singh believes scoring at least 50% in mathematics is not too difficult If students prepare well.

Saying that the students sometimes lose much time to short questions, he suggests beginning with the longer ones. “In mathematics, examiners do the stepwise marking. Therefore, if a student has attempted a few steps in the right manner, he or she will be able to score well. To do so, students should not lose time to short questions and begin with the longer ones.”

He also suggests students to go through the previous years question papers before appearing for the exam.