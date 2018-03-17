CBSE Class 12 geography paper 2018 analysis

The Class 12 geography paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination was easy overall, but the maps section was difficult, students said on Saturday after taking the exam.

“The paper was quite easy and I finished it half an hour early. The questions, too were, direct,” said Shivani Choudhary of Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls’ School in Jaipur.

Another student from Jaipur, Zaheer Khan of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, said, “I would say the paper was easy. The world map was a bit difficult and there were one or two tricky questions. But by and large, it was easy.”

Priyanaka, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Patna, also found the paper easy. “I found the map section a bit difficult,” she said.

Ambika, a student from Dehradun, however, said the paper was balanced. “The question paper was neither too difficult nor too easy. It was balanced,” she said.

Another Dehradun student, Tejasvi said, “The difficulty level of the question paper was average. And I hope to score good percentile.”

A teacher in Dehradun also found the question paper balanced and easy to score. Neelam Kumar, social studies teacher at Doon International School in Dehradun, said, “The paper was good. It’s balanced and scoring high grades is possible.”

(With inputs from Salik Ahmad in Jaipur, Nandini in Patna and Nihi Sharma in Dehradun.)