CBSE Class 12 Maths exam 2020 analysis: Paper easy to moderate, says expert

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 14:56 IST

Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) on Tuesday conducted the class 12th Mathematics examination at various centres spread across the country. The Maths exam was conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The theory exam carries 80 marks.

According to Vishnu Dutt Sharma, CEO of Vidyamandir classes the overall questions were of easy to moderate level. “Questions in sets 1 and 3 were easy, The one marker questions in section A and two marker questions in section B were easy. While the section four marker questions in section C and six marker questions in section D were moderate. Question from parabola AOD was tricky. Calculus was more & Vector 3D was less Questions from Probability Matrix Determinants were okay types. Paper was direct if a student has practised then it was a good paper,” he said.

LUCKNOW

In Lucknow, a number of CBSE Class 12 students found their Mathematics question paper very lengthy.

Aditi, a student at GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow said, “Multiple Choice Questions were very tricky and took time to solve”. Another student from the same school Ansh said, “MCQs took very long to get the correct answer”.

Another student, Swapnil also shared the same opinion that the paper was lengthy and the difficulty level was moderate.

Sarvasv Pandey, a student at GD Goenka Public School said some of the questions were completely concept based and easy to solve. Samuel was happy with his attempt as long questions were from the expected ones.

Overall paper was moderate but there was variation in difficulty levels in different sets as per Mathematics Faculty of GD Goenka, Daud.

(with input from Rajeev Mullick from Lucknow)