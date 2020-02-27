CBSE Class 12th Board Exams: English was easy, say students

education

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 16:44 IST

‘Easy and scoring’, said the students who appeared in the Class 12 examination of central board of secondary education (CBSE) for the subject of English which was conducted on Thursday.

The reaction of students was in line with the CBSE Class 10 examination of English conducted on Wednesday.

18 year old Falguni Gupta, a student of Chandigarh based private school said, “I was able to complete my examination before time. I took some time in writing section and litrrarure but it was not difficult. English is one of the most scoring subjects I feel, I am expecting good marks.”

17 year old Bhuvan Kumar, student of a government school in Dhanas said, “Overall paper was easy. Our teachers had told us what we should study and paper was according to that. I found the reading comprehension passages somewhat difficult. I am not sure about the grammar either.”

A city teacher who wishes not to be named said, “In class 10 as well as 12 the examination paper pattern is similar. Overall the paper for class 12 was easy. Many students were able to complete it on time. Over all the paper was on the expected lines.”

Ashu Walia, teacher at Government Model Senior Secondary School Sector 16 said, “I am told that overall the paper was easy, nothing was out of syllabus but I am yet to see the paper in detail. CBSE sealed the question papers right after the exam so we were not able to access them.”