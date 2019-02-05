CBSE comes out with dos & don’ts guidebook for parents

Ahead of the board examination, anxiety and stress levels of the students are at an all time high and keeping this in mind, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has advised parents not to mount pressure on their children. The final examination will begin from February 15.

A letter issued by the board states that parents should encourage their children to make excellent choices of subjects, their levels of understanding and the progress they have made in acquiring knowledge and their evolution as young citizens.

The board has also asked parents not to gather outside or attempt to enter the examination centres. The letter states that this will help in smooth entry of the candidates into the examination centre and help the staff on examination duty to pay adequate attention on the examinees.

This is the first time the board has asked parents to support and inspire their children who will be taking Class 10 and 12 board examination. The board advised the parents to read the letter and submit it back to the school, duly signed with certification that they have read the letter for adherence. The school can keep the letters received from the parents in their custody for future references. The schools will send the compliance report to the head office by February 6. The board has also advised parents to read the details on the admit card and then sign it.

School principals say that the move will make parents equally accountable for their ward.Vandna Shahi, principal of BCM School, Dugri, said, “We have uploaded the letter on the school website so that parents can read it. Class teachers have been instructed to send a copy of the letter to the parents. This is a very crucial time for the students of Class 10 and 12 and if they get the support of their parents, they can perform well in their final examination.”

“I keep counseling students not to stress themselves and instead give their best during the exams,” she added.

Harmeet Kaur Waraich, principal of Nankana Sahib Public School, said, “Parents are made accountable and asked not to mount pressure on their children. It will help the student to sit for the examination without any stress. The board’s decision will make parents responsible and help their child to become whatever he/she dreams of.”

