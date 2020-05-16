e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CBSE datesheet for 10th, 12th board exams 2020 to be released by May 18: HRD Minister

CBSE datesheet for 10th, 12th board exams 2020 to be released by May 18: HRD Minister

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 datesheet will be released by May 18. The datesheet was scheduled to be announced today at 5 pm but it has been deferred till May 18. Check details here.

education Updated: May 16, 2020 17:13 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE 10th, 12th datesheet to be announced by May 18
CBSE 10th, 12th datesheet to be announced by May 18(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The release of revised datesheet for CBSE 10th and 12th exam, that was to be announced at 5 pm on Saturday has been deferred. Now, the datesheet for remaining CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be released by May 18. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed this through a tweet on Saturday evening.

On Saturday morning, the HRD minister had tweeted that the revised datesheet of class 10th and 12th pending board exams will be announced today at 5 pm. However, the datesheet announcement has been postponed till May 18.

CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalising the datesheet of board exam and therefore the release of datesheet had to be postponed, the HRD minister said in his tweet.

 

The HRD minister had earlier announced that the CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations would be conducted between July 1 and July 15.

“Only north east Delhi students have to appear for class 10th exam and exam for only 12 subjects will be conducted for class 12th exam” HRD minister had told last week.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In