CBSE datesheet for 10th, 12th board exams 2020 to be released by May 18: HRD Minister

education

Updated: May 16, 2020 17:13 IST

The release of revised datesheet for CBSE 10th and 12th exam, that was to be announced at 5 pm on Saturday has been deferred. Now, the datesheet for remaining CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be released by May 18. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed this through a tweet on Saturday evening.

On Saturday morning, the HRD minister had tweeted that the revised datesheet of class 10th and 12th pending board exams will be announced today at 5 pm. However, the datesheet announcement has been postponed till May 18.

CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalising the datesheet of board exam and therefore the release of datesheet had to be postponed, the HRD minister said in his tweet.

सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेटशीट को अंतिम रूप देने से पहले कुछ अतिरिक्त तकनीकी पहलुओं को ध्यान में रख रहा है, इस वजह से आज 5 बजे होने वाली कक्षा 10 वीं और 12 वीं परीक्षा की डेटशीट की घोषणा अब सोमवार (18-05-2020) तक होगी।@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @HRDMinistry @SanjayDhotreMP — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020

The HRD minister had earlier announced that the CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations would be conducted between July 1 and July 15.

“Only north east Delhi students have to appear for class 10th exam and exam for only 12 subjects will be conducted for class 12th exam” HRD minister had told last week.