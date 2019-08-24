e-paper
CBSE directs schools to ensure students save one litre water every day

To make schools and students proactively participate in the Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, the CBSE has also directed schools to mandatorily create eco clubs and also strengthen the existing ones.

education Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed schools to ensure that every student saves one litre of water every day at home and school.

To make schools and students proactively participate in the Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, the CBSE has also directed schools to mandatorily create eco clubs and also strengthen the existing ones.

“While eco clubs would continue to promote environment and climate literacy and motivate learners to become champions for environmental sustainability, the thrust of this year’s co-curricular activities from primary to senior secondary will be on water conservation. For the academic year 2019-20 CBSE schools will necessarily follow an agenda,” CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal said.

“It will be ensured that every child in class 5 to 12 saves one litre of water every day at home and in school. All affiliated schools will set a target to become water efficient schools in the next three years,” she added.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 14:48 IST

