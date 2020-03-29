CBSE employees to donate Rs 21 lakh to PM-CARES fund to combat coronavirus

education

In order to fight against the coronavirus pandemic in India, employees of CBSE have collectively decided to contribute a total of Rs 21 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund also known as PM- CARES fund.

Accordingly, Group A employees have donated their two-day salary while Group B and C employees have contributed with their one day salary to the fund.

A public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’ has been set up on Saturday in view of the need for having a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation like the coronavirus pandemic and to provide relief to the affected. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Chairman of this trust and its members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

PM had appealed to everyone to show their support in fighting with the pandemic together.

“The Central Board of Secondary Education as in past has decided to contribute 21,00,000 from all employees who have voluntarily come forward to donate their salary to the PM CARES Fund to aid the government’s efforts to fight against the coronavirus,” said Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) secretary Anurag Tripathi.

HOW TO DONATE TO PM- CARES FUND:

Name of the Account : PM CARES

Account Number : 2121PM20202

IFSC Code : SBIN0000691

SWIFT Code : SBININBB104

Name of Bank & Branch : State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch

UPI ID : pmcares@sbi

Following modes of payments are available on the website pmindia.gov.in -

Debit Cards and Credit Cards/ Internet Banking/ UPI (BHIM, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PayTM, Mobikwik, etc.)/ RTGS/NEFT

Citizens and organisations can also go to the website pmindia.gov.in and donate to PM CARES Fund using the above details:

Donations to this fund will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G).