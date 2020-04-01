CBSE introduces ‘applied mathematics’ as academic elective for Class 11 students

education

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 15:01 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday introduced applied mathematics as new academic elective at the senior secondary level. The new academic elective will be available for students of class 11 from this academic year (2020-21 session).

This will help students develop an understanding of basic mathematical and statistical tools and their applications in various fields. Students who have passed Basic Mathematics in Class 10 will be allowed to take the new academic elective ‘Applied Mathematics’ at Senior Secondary Level.

Earlier on Wednesday, in a tweet on the microblogging site twitter, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that he has advised CBSE to introduce ‘Applied Mathematics (241)’ as an Academic Elective for class XI this academic year.” The minister said the new addition in the curriculum will boost students’ competency skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, logical reasoning, mathematical thinking etc.