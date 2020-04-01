e-paper
Home / Education / CBSE introduces ‘applied mathematics’ as academic elective for Class 11 students

CBSE introduces ‘applied mathematics’ as academic elective for Class 11 students

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday introduced applied mathematics as new academic elective at the senior secondary level.

education Updated: Apr 01, 2020 15:01 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday introduced applied mathematics as new academic elective at the senior secondary level.
The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday introduced applied mathematics as new academic elective at the senior secondary level.(HT file)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday introduced applied mathematics as new academic elective at the senior secondary level. The new academic elective will be available for students of class 11 from this academic year (2020-21 session).

This will help students develop an understanding of basic mathematical and statistical tools and their applications in various fields. Students who have passed Basic Mathematics in Class 10 will be allowed to take the new academic elective ‘Applied Mathematics’ at Senior Secondary Level.

Earlier on Wednesday, in a tweet on the microblogging site twitter, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that he has advised CBSE to introduce ‘Applied Mathematics (241)’ as an Academic Elective for class XI this academic year.” The minister said the new addition in the curriculum will boost students’ competency skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, logical reasoning, mathematical thinking etc.

 

