CBSE students of classes 1 to 8 to be promoted without exams, classes 9 and 11 on basis of previous tests

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 18:32 IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools should promote all students of classes I to VIII to the next grade in view the present coronavirus inflicted lockdown.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has asked these schools that students of class IX and XI will also be promoted to the next grade based on the school based assessments, projects, periodic tests, term exams conducted so far.

Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took this decision after having detailed meetings with top official led by Education Secretary Amit Khare.

“In the view of the current situation due to COVID 19, I have advised CBSE to promote all students studying in classes I to VIII to the next class or grade,: the minister announced in a tweet.

He said students of class IX and XI will be promoted based on school-based assessments including project, periodic tests, term exams etc.

Significantly, it has also been decided that students not promoted this time can appear in school based tests online or offline.

According to an official, the CBSE schools may also soon begin online classes.

The HRD ministry and CBSE are also closely examining the possibilities for providing the best possible solution to the students of class X and XII, whose annual exams have been disrupted.