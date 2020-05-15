e-paper
CBSE to implement competency-based education system, schools to impart practical and life skills

To achieve this end, NCERT has formulated a four- weeks activity based alternate academic calendar for grades 1 to 10 to help students acquire competency based education (CBE).

May 15, 2020
Edited by Nandini
CBSE has decided to implement a competency- based education system for development of practical and life skills among students rather than just depending upon textbook based education. Informing about this through his tweet on Friday, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ gave the link of the CBSE website page where one can find details on how it will be done.

This has been brought in order to make all out efforts to replace the present system of an almost complete reliance of school education on prescribed textbook, with a combination of an engaging and joyful blend of activity based learning, do it yourself and learn projects, building self-reliance capabilities in the students along with textbooks and technology.

NCERT has stated in the calendar document that, “the week-wise plan consists of interesting activities and challenges, with reference to chapter/theme from the textbook. Most importantly, it maps the themes with the learning outcomes. The purpose of mapping of themes with learning outcomes is to facilitate teachers/parents to assess the progress in students’ learning. However, it is reiterated that the focus should be on learning, rather than testing for scores.”

“Are we in our schools teaching our children to handle themselves and their lives well, or are we simply teaching-to-test? We need to mull on this. Competency-based learning or Competency based Education (CBE) is an outcome- based approach to education to ensure proficiency in learning by students through demonstration of the knowledge, skills, values and attitudes required for dealing with real life situations at the age and grade appropriate level,” the notice reads.

Check official notice here

