CBSE partners with Facebook for students and teachers training on digital safety and augmented reality

education

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 11:34 IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has partnered with Facebook to provide student training on digital safety and online well being and teacher training on augmented/ virtual reality. The increasing use of internet among students for online classes, e- learning in the time of Coronavirus poses a threat of online abuse, bullying, misinformation, fake news and internet addiction among them. Thus, CBSE has partnered with Facebook India to launch free and comprehensive training program for teachers and students of its affiliated schools in the first phase from August to November 2020 in virtual mode. The participants will also receive a joint e- certificate from CBSE and Facebook on successful completion of the course.

The training program will be of three weeks in which 10,000 teachers will be trained on augmented reality and 10,000 students will be trained on digital safety and well-being. Under the digital safety category, students will be trained about digital safety and Instagram Toolkit. The registration process will be held from July 6 to 20. The programme for teachers will be launched on August 10 while the students training will begin from August 6.

Moreover, in the second phase, CBSE will introduce the training program on digital safety and augmented reality for 30,000 students in each category.

Schools have to online nominate their teachers and students for the training programs separately at www.cbseacademic.nic.in/fb/facebookforeducation.html.

