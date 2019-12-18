CBSE Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 357 vacancies extended till December 23, check details here

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 16:04 IST

Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi has extended the last date to apply for All India Competitive Examination to December 23. Earlier, the deadline to submit an online application was December 16. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at, cbse.nic.in on or before December 23, 2019, till 11:59 pm. The application process began on November 15, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 357 vacancies for various posts. Out of which, 14 vacancies are of Assistant Secretary, 7 are of Assistant Secretary (IT), 14 are of Analyst (IT), 8 are of Junior Hindi Translator, 60 are of Senior Assistant , 25 are of Stenographer, 6 are of Accountant, 204 are of Junior Assistant, 19 are of Junior Accountant.

Application Fee:

Candidates applying for the posts of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT) will need to pay Rs 1,500 as an application fee. For other posts, applicants are required to pay Rs 800.

There is no application fee for SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ex servicemen/ women/ regular CBSE employee.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

