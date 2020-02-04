e-paper
CBSE Recruitment 2020: Answer key released for Junior Assistant exam, check details here

The CBSE had conducted the recruitment examinations for Junior Assistant and other posts from January 28 to 31, 2020, at various centres.

Feb 04, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the provisional answer keys of the recruitment examination for Junior Assistant and other posts on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and raise objections, if any, online at cbse.nic.in on or before February 7, 2020, until 11:55pm.

The CBSE had conducted the recruitment examinations for Junior Assistant and other posts from January 28 to 31, 2020, at various centres.

Candidates can also raise objections, if any, against the answer keys by providing appropriate representations and references.

Here’s the direct link to check answer key and raise objections.

