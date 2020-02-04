CBSE Recruitment 2020: Answer key released for Junior Assistant exam, check details here

education

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 14:53 IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the provisional answer keys of the recruitment examination for Junior Assistant and other posts on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and raise objections, if any, online at cbse.nic.in on or before February 7, 2020, until 11:55pm.

The CBSE had conducted the recruitment examinations for Junior Assistant and other posts from January 28 to 31, 2020, at various centres.

Candidates can also raise objections, if any, against the answer keys by providing appropriate representations and references.

Here’s the direct link to check answer key and raise objections.