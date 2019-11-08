CBSE releases handbooks for teachers and students

education

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:00 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday issued a notification regarding the release of handbooks for students and teachers. These handbooks aim to provide all important information required by students and teachers at one place.

These handbooks were released by the Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal on November 1. Both the handbooks are available at CBSE websites.

CBSE has, through this notification, requested all heads of schools to ensure that the information about these handbooks is given to all their teachers and students. They have also been asked to download these handbooks and arrange for a discussion on them.

“Discussions/ activities on the Chapters of the Handbook for Students can be planned for students. Participation in these discussions/ activities can be credited for the Portfolio for internal assessment. For any query in this regard, you may write to cbseapp1920@gmail.com,” reads the official notification.

The handbook for Students has tried to address all their queries related to pedagogy, subject choices, examination, CBSE activities, procedures etc. It contains details about the matters pertaining to academics, examination, personality enhancement activities, disaster management, cyber safety and other usual administrative procedures related to subject and date of birth change.

The handbook for teachers contains information required by them regarding their learners and related to their career improvement and advancement. It also informs teachers about the expectation CBSE has from them.

The handbook is a source of information to the teachers about the procedures, policies, roles, responsibilities, awards and resources related to their professional life.

“Beginning from basic information about appointment and qualification, this Handbook also contains a range of information, such as, teacher self-evaluation framework, details about the board examinations, subjects offered, use of technology, disaster management procedures to be followed, awards that teacher may apply for, and several other important and much-needed information about CBSE policies in the matters involving teachers. It is expected that this handbook will answer most of the queries pertaining to the professional lives of teachers with regard to their association with CBSE,” the notification said.