The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday re-opened the registration portal for the schools to register their students of class 9th and 11th on its official website. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the board's official website.

The newly affiliated schools can register their students of class 9th and 11th online at cbse.gov.in on or before February 13, 2021.

According to the notice, the old affiliated schools can register their left out students of class 9th and 11th with a late fine until February 13. Old affiliated schools are also allowed to fill their 'List of Candidates' (LOC) for their left-out students in classes 10th and 12th till February 13.

