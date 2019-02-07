CBSE Sample question paper 2019 for Biology: Attempt these questions to practise for board exams

Section A (1 * 5 = 5 marks)

1.Name the enzyme present in detergents that help get rid of wax/fat deposition on soiled clothes.

2.Define inbreeding depression.

3.Give two examples of insect resistance plants that are a result of hybridisation.

4.Mendelian hybridization experiments that will alwa ys give a ratio of 1:1 are?

5.How is thymine different from Uracil?

Section B (2 * 5 = 10 marks)

6.Describe asexual reproduction in Hydra.

7.What are the components of embryo sac in Angiosperms?

8.Explain the term horizontal gene transfer.

9.What are the physical methods of contraception?

10.Why is MOET practiced?

OR

10. List the hormones responsible for secondary sexual characters in human females.

Section C (3 * 12 = 36 marks)

11.Distinguish between exonucleases and endonucleases.

12.What do we understand by the term cultural or accelerated eutrophication?

13.The genetic code is termed as degenerate. Explain this statement.

14.How is the process of protein synthesis different in prokaryotes and eukaryotes?

15.What are the diﬀerent types of RNA polymerases in eukaryotes?

16.Explain incomplete dominance with suitable example.

OR

16.What is a charged tRNA molecule?

17.Differentiate between estrous cycle and menstrual cycle.

18.Differentiate between oogenesis and spermatogenesis.

19.The term criss-cross inheritance is associated with what kind of inheritance?

20.How is sickle cell haemoglobin different from normal haemoglobin?

21.In Meselson and Stahl’s experiment, what is the ratio of hybridised to pure DNA strands in the 5th generation?

22.Explain co-dominance with the help of a suitable example.

Section D (4 * 1 = 4 marks)

23.Students of a particular school went for a nature camp. As they walked through the trail, they observed Lichens growing on barks of trees. Their teacher told them about the importance of their presence in that area. Based on the information provided they were asked to answer the questions below.

a)Why lichens are not found in our vicinity?

b)How are we contributing to air pollution?

c)Biologically what is a Lichen made of?

d)List a few precautions that will help lichens grow in our surroundings.

Section E (5 * 3 = 15 marks)

24.What are the various modes of vegetative reproduction in plants? Explain with examples.

OR

24.How can microbes be used to increase the fertility of the soil.

25.The Lac operon gene is explained as polycistronic, why?

OR

25. What is Erythroblastosis fetalis?

26.What are the various modes of pollination in flowering plants?

OR

26. Fertilisation in Angiosperms is termed as syngamous and siphonogamous. Why?

