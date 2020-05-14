e-paper
CBSE school students who failed in 9th and 11th standard this year to get one more chance

According to the board, opportunities will be extended to students irrespective of whether their exams have been completed, or results have been released.

education Updated: May 14, 2020 17:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all its schools to conduct online/offline examinations for the students of classes 9 and 11 who have failed in their previous attempts this year. The decision has been taken as a lot of queries from the distressed students and parents were coming to the board.

The board has taken this decision as a one time measure due to the extraordinary situation that arose because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the board, opportunities will be extended to students irrespective of whether their exams have been completed, or results have been released. The facility is to be extended irrespective of the number of subjects and attempts.

Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal shared this information along with the CBSE notification on the microblogging site, Twitter.

As per the board, all CBSE affiliated schools can conduct the online/offline/innovative examination and may decide the promotion of the students on the basis of their performance in the test. CBSE has also directed schools to provide an ample amount of time to the students before scheduling a test.

