CBSE starts pre- exam counselling session on Twitter, Facebook and other platforms

education

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 12:20 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started conducting free pre-exam counselling sessions on various platforms for students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

The Class 10 CBSE exam will start from February 15 and will continue till March 20. The CBSE Class 12 exam will be conducted between February 15 and March 30.

The pre-exam counselling sessions started on February 1 and will go on till March.

According to a CBSE release, “This special facility is designed as part of the board’s outreach programme.”

A total of 95 counsellors have been recruited by the board and students can avail the sessions through varied modes like interactive voice response (IVRS), tele- counselling, audio visual content and social media content like Twitter.

Considering the increased use of social media among youngsters, CBSE has decided to utilise YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for promoting healthy practices, sharing important messages and connecting with students in a proactive manner.

CBSE on its twitter handle shared some tweets answering the questions of students. The series of tweets are given below:

The social media feeds will also see tips and FAQs being shared for the benefit of the students.

Click here for CBSE Twitter handle for pre- exam counselling sessions

Counselling is also being provided on YouTube and Facebook.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAre7caIM9EvmD-mcSy6VyA?view_as=subscriber

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbseindia29/

The other counselling facilities provided by the board this year includes IVRS, which is a free of cost toll free number 1800 11 8004 that enables access of information anytime, anywhere.

The IVRS was introduced last year. Students can listen to pre-recorded useful information on tackling board exams.

Live tele-counselling is also being provided on the same toll free number by 95 principals and trained counsellors from CBSE affiliated schools. The service is free of cost and is provided by the Board from 8am to 10pm on all days.

CBSE has also arranged for question-answer columns that will be published in major national newspapers during February. They have also made possible for the public to access the comprehensive audio-visual presentation under ‘Knowing Children Better’ at www.cbse.nic.in by clicking on the Counselling tab.