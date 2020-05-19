e-paper
CBSE to conduct remaining Class 10, 12 exams from July 1

The six Class 10 exams that will only be conducted in north-east Delhi include Social Sciences, Science, Hindi, and English. The board had announced a revised schedule earlier in March but the papers could not be conducted due to the lockdown.

Updated: May 19, 2020 08:32 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo )
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released its revised timetable for examinations of 29 pending papers of Class 10 and 12 to be conducted between July 1 and 15. The exams had been postponed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that has swept through the country.

While the exams for 12 subjects of Class 12 will be held across the country, the examinations for six subjects of Class 10 will be held only in north-east Delhi, which was struck by communal riots in February.

“All the candidates will be required to carry their own hand sanitisers in transparent bottles. They will cover their nose and mouth with mask or cloth,” Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, said. Parents too have been asked to instruct children to take all necessary precautions to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

The six Class 10 exams that will only be conducted in north-east Delhi include Social Sciences, Science, Hindi, and English. The board had announced a revised schedule earlier in March but the papers could not be conducted due to the lockdown.

After the date sheet was announced on Monday, some students were confused as they had already appeared for some of the papers mentioned in the revised schedule. “I had already appeared for my Social Science and Science paper before the Covid-19 lockdown,” said Gulsara Kamal, a Class 10 student at St Lawrence Public School in Dilshad Garden. Bhardwaj later clarified that these papers will only be conducted for those students who had not appeared for their papers.

