CBSE to hold BRICS math online competition from April 22 to May 22

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 09:18 IST

With an aim to develop students’ logical reasoning skills and cultivate their interest in math, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the affiliated schools to make students of classes 1 to 12 to participate in the BRICS Math Online Competition to be held from April 22 to May 22.

It will be held for free on the website www.bricsmath.com. Students from seven countries–Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Indonesia and Vietnam–can take part .

The project will bring together the students from various backgrounds having a passion for math on one platform. The competition will consist of 10 interactive math tasks, designed in a child-friendly game form. The tasks on logical and spatial thinking do not require any prior knowledge of math and will enable the students to think outside the box.

Over 11,431 students from Punjab participated in the competition last year. Of them, 3,365 got winner certificates, 4,329 bagged certificates of appreciation and 3,737 received participation certificates.

Paramjit Kaur, principal of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, said, “Our students had participated in the competition last year and even reached the next level. We will send the details of the competition on students’ profile on Monday so that those who are interested can participate.”

A Class 8 student, Gurjit Singh, said, “I had participated in the competition last year. The level was tough but I was able to reach the second round. This time, I will practice more to enter the third round.”

REGISTRATION PROCESS

All students must be registered by their parents or teachers, who will need to select the country, language and class to register themselves on the website and then add the students to the class list. Individual login and password credentials will then be generated for every participant to log into their profiles and solve the tasks.

The competition will be held in two rounds. In the first month, the trial round will be held, and the main round will be held in the next month. As students can take unlimited attempts in the trial round to solve the tasks, it will enable them to practice well for the main round. The results of the trial round will not affect the student’s entry into the main round.

However, students will have only one attempt to complete all tasks within 60 minutes in the main round.