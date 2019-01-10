CBSE to introduce Python language, C++ in Class 12 Computer Science paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to introduce Python language in the Class 12 Computer Science examinations from the academic year 2019.

“In order to enable the students offering Computer Science irrespective of the programming language to appear for the Class 12 examination in 2019, the CBSE will administering, the question papers in the subject of Computer Science on the basis of 2018 having sections i.e. C++ and Python and candidates be directed to attempt any one section,” mentioned the official notification.

The Computer Science examination is scheduled on March 28, 2019.

The CBSE Class 12 exams will commence from February 15 to April 3, 2019. The exam will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1:30 pm.

