CBSE to not release merit list for class 12 board exams. Here’s why

The Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE Class 12 results today. The board, however, did not release a merit list this year. The reason behind it is to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, the board said in its press release. CBSE announce class 12 examination results today (File Image/Handout)

A merit certificate to top 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects will be issued by the board.

The board has recorded a decline in the overall Class 12 pass percentage for 2026 compared to the previous year.

According to official data released by the board, the overall pass percentage for full subjects stands at 85.20% in 2026, down by 3.19 percentage points from 88.39% recorded in 2025.

Students who appeared for the board examinations can check their results on the official website — results.cbse.nic.in. Apart from the CBSE results portal, the Class 12 results will also be accessible through other official websites, including cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in.

Students can also access their scorecards via the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile apps, while the result link will additionally be available through SMS services.