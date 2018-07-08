CBSE UGC NET 2018 exam held successfully for 11,48,235 registered candidates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday conducted the UGC NET 2018 examination in 91 cities at 2,082 centres across the country. According to the board, the examination was held successfully and in a smooth manner with 2,864 observers and 675 board officials deputed for this purpose.

The examination was conducted in 84 different subjects for 11,48,235 registered candidates. This is the maximum number of candidates to have registered ever for this examination.

Two major changes were brought in the examination this year:

1) There were two objective type papers (paper 1 of general nature and paper 2 from the subject opted by the candidates among 84 subjects) while in earlier examinations of UGC NET there used to be three papers (paper 1 of general nature and paper 2 and paper 3 from the subject opted by the candidates among 84 subjects).

2) The paper 2 containing 50 questions and paper 3 containing 75 questions were merged into paper 2 containing 100 questions. The duration of Paper 1 was also reduced from 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour and for paper 2 the duration was 2 hours.

As per the UGC policy, the 6% of the candidates who appeared in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers will be declared NET qualified.