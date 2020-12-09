e-paper
Home / Education / CCSU Result 2020: Chaudhary Charan Singh University BSc, BEd results declared

CCSU Result 2020: Chaudhary Charan Singh University BSc, BEd results declared

The Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut (CCSU) has declared the results for its various courses on its official website at ccsuniversity.ac.in.

education Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 16:59 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CCSU Result 2020 declared
         

The Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut (CCSU) has declared the results for its various courses on its official website. The results of B.Sc, microbiology, bio-technology, Library (3rd year) and Info Science and B.Ed second year have been published Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at ccsuniversity.ac.in.

Direct link to check CCSU Result 2020

How to check CSCSU BEd Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university -- ccsuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the student’s section, click on the results

Step 3: Under professional courses, select Bed Result

Step 4: Insert CCSU BEd roll numbers

Step 3: Submit and access the CCSU BEd result 2020

