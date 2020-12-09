CCSU Result 2020: Chaudhary Charan Singh University BSc, BEd results declared
The Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut (CCSU) has declared the results for its various courses on its official website at ccsuniversity.ac.in.education Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 16:59 IST
The Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut (CCSU) has declared the results for its various courses on its official website. The results of B.Sc, microbiology, bio-technology, Library (3rd year) and Info Science and B.Ed second year have been published Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at ccsuniversity.ac.in.
Direct link to check CCSU Result 2020
How to check CSCSU BEd Results:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university -- ccsuniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Go to the student’s section, click on the results
Step 3: Under professional courses, select Bed Result
Step 4: Insert CCSU BEd roll numbers
Step 3: Submit and access the CCSU BEd result 2020