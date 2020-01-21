CEED, UCEED answer key 2020 released at ceed.iitb.ac.in

education

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 12:43 IST

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the provisional answer key for CEED and UCEED 2020 entrance examination on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and raise objections (if any) online at ceed.iitb.ac.in on or before January 27, 2020, until 5 pm.

As per the official notification, the UCEED and CEED final answer key 2020 will be released on February 4, 2020.

“Any discrepancy/comment must be sent to uceed@iitb.ac.in or ceed@iitb.ac.in,” reads the official notice.

The candidates seeking to raise objections against the answer key need to mention “CEED/UCEED answer key comment” in the subject line of the email. The candidates are advised to provide appropriate representation with proper references against the draft answer key.

UCEED answer key:

CEED answer key: