Home / Education / Central govt advises students not to take admissions in POK’s ‘unapproved’ educational institutions

Central govt advises students not to take admissions in POK’s ‘unapproved’ educational institutions

In a public notice, published in local dailies here, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) cautioned the students of J and K and Ladakh about “unapproved technical institutions” operating in PoK.

education Updated: Jun 03, 2020 15:30 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Srinagar
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Centre has advised students of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh union territories against taking admissions in colleges or universities in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as the educational institutions there were not recognised by India.

In a public notice, published in local dailies here, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) cautioned the students of J and K and Ladakh about “unapproved technical institutions” operating in PoK.

“Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is an integral part of the Union of India and the educational institutions including universities, medical colleges, and technical educational institutions situated in PoJK are neither established by Government of India nor recognized by statutory authorities such as University Grants Commission (UGC), AICTE and Medical Council of India (MCI) etc,” reads the notice issued by Member Secretary, AICTE.

The notice advises the students not to take admission in any college, university or technical institution for courses in engineering and technology, architecture, town planning, pharmacy, hotel management and catering technology, applied arts, crafts and design, management, computer applications and travel and tourism.

“... for which advisories are issued by various other regulatory bodies under government of India in the territory under illegal occupation of Pakistan including the so-called Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit and Baltistan, which are currently not recognized in India,” reads the notice.

Cyclone Nisarga snaps trees, electricity poles in Maharashtra's Raigad; no loss of life reported
In Crime Branch charge-sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
40 workers injured as boiler blast causes major fire in Gujarat's chemical factory
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Cyclone Nisarga forces Mumbai airport to stop operations till 7 pm
China says no 'third party' needed after PM Modi, Trump discuss Ladakh standoff
Covid-19 cases in India to cross 15K-a-day mark by mid-June, predicts China
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
