e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Education / Central govt schools outshine Delhi govt schools: Think tank

Central govt schools outshine Delhi govt schools: Think tank

The Delhi government indulged in propaganda and published full page advertisements but did nothing on the ground, Sahasrabuddhe, a BJP member of the Rajya Sabha, claimed.

education Updated: Dec 27, 2019 15:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
(HT File)
         

A think tank associated with the BJP on Friday claimed that central government schools have trumped Delhi government schools in terms of performance as the AAP dispensation “made big announcements but did not work” on them.

Public Policy Research Centre director Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and MPs Gautam Gambhir, Parvesh Verma and Meenakshi Lekhi released a report on the status of education in Delhi based on around 1,000 RTI replies received from the government in the last three months.

The Delhi government indulged in propaganda and published full page advertisements but did nothing on the ground, Sahasrabuddhe, a BJP member of the Rajya Sabha, claimed.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)

tags
top news
In Shah’s counterattack on Rahul Gandhi, a challenge on citizenship facts
In Shah’s counterattack on Rahul Gandhi, a challenge on citizenship facts
Rahul Gandhi widens Congress attack on NRC, covers NPR as well
Rahul Gandhi widens Congress attack on NRC, covers NPR as well
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
After Friday prayers, hundreds protest against CAA at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
After Friday prayers, hundreds protest against CAA at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
‘Facts were twisted,’ PCB on why no Pak cricketer will play in Asia XI
‘Facts were twisted,’ PCB on why no Pak cricketer will play in Asia XI
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
Recap 2019: Top 10 trending cars on Google in India
Recap 2019: Top 10 trending cars on Google in India
BBL: 6,6,4,4 and Dale Steyn makes an amazing comeback - WATCH
BBL: 6,6,4,4 and Dale Steyn makes an amazing comeback - WATCH
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News