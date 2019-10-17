e-paper
CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher 2019 result and final answer keys declared

CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher 2019 : Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board popularly known as Vyapam has released the final answer key and declared the final result for the recruitment of assistant teacher posts.

education Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:17 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher 2019
CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher 2019(HT file)
         

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board popularly known as Vyapam has released the final answer key and declared the final result for the recruitment of assistant teacher posts.

The recruitment exams were conducted for assistant teacher Science (lab), E- cadre and T- Cadre (SETL- 19).

Candidates who had appeared for the exams can check their results online at www.cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. Candidates can also download the final answer keys from the official website of CG Vyapam.

CG Vyapam assistant teacher recruitment exam was conducted on July 28, 2019. The initial answer key for the exam was released on July 31, 2019 for which the objections were invited till August 5, 2019.

After considering the objections, CG Vyapam has now released the final answer key on its official website. 

Here’s the direct link to check Final Answer key

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 11:17 IST

