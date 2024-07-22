CGBSE 12th Supply Exam 2024 from tomorrow, here are important points to remember ahead of examination

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE, will be conducting the supplementary or second main examinations for Class 12 from tomorrow, July 23. The Class 12 supply exams will be conducted till August 12, as per the official schedule. The CGBSE 12th Supply Exam 2024 will be beginning from tomorrow, July 23. Candidates appearing in the exams must remember these important points ahead of the exam. (HT file image)

Whereas the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 supplementary examination will be conducted from July 24 to August 8, 2024.

The examination is being conducted for candidates who wish to improve their marks held in the regular examination. Also, candidates who failed or remained absent in the first main examination can apply for the second main examination, the board had stated.

Notably, ahead of the examinations, candidates should keep in mind a few points set by the board. These are as follows:

As per the board, the second main examination result will be prepared considering the updated marks in the subject/subjects in which a candidate improves his/her marks, and the marks obtained in the first main examination.

If the candidate is not able to improve the marks in the subject/subjects in the second main examination, then only the marks of the candidate in the first main examination will be considered, and he/she will not be issued a complete mark sheet.

In the second main examination, candidates will be allowed to appear only in those subjects which they applied for in the first main examination. Candidates can in no circumstances, change the subjects in the second main examination.

If a candidate has taken an additional subject in the first main examination, then he/she can appear in the same subject in the second main examination too.

In case of practical exam in the second main examination, the marks obtained in the first main examination in practical will be considered for the second main examination. However, if a candidate does not appear in practical test in the first main examination, such candidates will be eligible to appear in the practical and project examination in the second main examination.

If the candidate is eligible for bonus marks in the first main examination, then he will be eligible for bonus marks in the second main examination too.

In the scorecard of the second main examination, a special symbol will be marked in those subjects in which the marks of the candidate have increased

There will be three question paper sets – A, B, and C in the second main examination for major subjects, and a single set for minor subjects.

Worth mentioning here, the Chhattisgarh Class 10, and 12 results for the regular exams were announced on May 9. A total of 3,40,220 candidates appeared in the Class 10 examination, out of which, 2,57,072 passed. A total of 2,08,789 students passed the Chhattisgarh Class 12 examinations in 2024. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 was 50.74% and Class 10 was 75.61%.

Meanwhile, the CGBSE Supply Admit Card 2024 for Classes 10, and 12 was released on the official website on July 17.

Candidates appearing for the examination can download the admit card by using their registration number and date of birth.

CGBSE Supply Admit Card 2024 for Class 10, 12: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the CGBSE Supply Admit Card 2024 for Class 10, 12 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The CGBSE supply admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGBSE.