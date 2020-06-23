CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 soon at cgbse.nic.in, check results in 4 simple steps

education

Chhattisgarh Board will soon declare the class 10th and 12th results today at 11 am. In just two hours, students will be able to check their results on the official website of CG Board at cgbse.nic.in. According to the press release issued by CG Board, the result will be announced by state education minister Prem Sai Singh through webinar in order to maintain the social distancing.

The Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020can be checked on the official website. Students will have to key in their roll number and date of birth to check their scores online.

Chhattisgarh government has already promoted the class 1 to 9 and 11 students to next class without examination based on the internal assessment marks. The school exam could not be conducted due to coronavirus pandemic.

How to check CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “CGBSE Class 12th Result 2020” or “CGBSE Class 10th Result 2020”

Step 3: Key in your credentials and login

Step 4: Check your CGBSE Board result for Class 10 and 12

Step 5: Take a print out of the results for future use

Last year a total of 68.6% students had passed class 10th exam while 78.43% students had cleared the class 12th exam. Over 6 lakh students had taken the exam.