CGBSE Chhattisgarh board 12th supplementary exam result 2019 declared at cgbse.nic.in

education

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:46 IST

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 12 supplementary examination results.

Students who have appeared in the Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 supplementary exams can check their results online at cgbse.nic.in.

The Chhattisgarh Board had declared the CGBSE Class 12 regular exam result in may this year.

This year more than 6 lakh students had appeared in the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination. Around 3.88 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 examination and 2.66 lakh in Class 12 examinations.

Chhattisgarh Board had conducted the Class 10 exam from March 1 to 23 and class 12 exam from March 2 to 29.

How to check CGBSE 12th supplementary exam result 2019:

Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in

Click on the link for ‘Higher secondary Class 12 supplementary exam Result 2019’

Enter your roll number and captcha code and submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Take a print out of the results.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 16:46 IST