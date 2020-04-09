e-paper
Home / Education / CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th exam revised date sheet released, check here

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th exam revised date sheet released, check here

According to the official notice issued by CGBSE, the remaining examination will be conducted between May 4 and 8. The examination will be held between 9 am and 12:30 pm.

education Updated: Apr 09, 2020 11:49 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT File)
         

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released the revised date sheet for the remaining examination of class 10th and 12th that were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. The papers scheduled between March 21 and 31 were postponed.

According to the official notice issued by CGBSE, the remaining examination will be conducted between May 4 and 8. The examination will be held between 9 am and 12:30 pm.

Full schedule:  

top news
