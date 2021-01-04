e-paper
CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020 released, here’s direct link

CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the CGPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2020 can download their admit card online at psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020.
CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the State Engineering Service Exam on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the CGPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2020 can download their admit card online at psc.cg.gov.in.

How to download CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE EXAM-2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

