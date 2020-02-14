e-paper
Home / Education / Chandigarh administration clerk, steno- typist exam results out, direct links here

Chandigarh administration clerk, steno- typist exam results out, direct links here

Chandigarh Administration, Department of Personnel has declared the results of the recruitment exams for the posts of Clerks and Steno-Typist posts on its official website Here are the direct link to check results.

education Updated: Feb 14, 2020 14:43 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(CG)
         

Chandigarh Administration, Department of Personnel has declared the results of the recruitment exams for the posts of Clerks and Steno-Typist posts on its official website. Candidates who had taken the exam can download their results at chdrectt2019.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the written exams can check the full merit lists of clerk and steno- typist posts on the official websites.

The exams were conducted on December 22, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the exams will have to appear for the typing test.

Check full details here.

Direct link for clerk result

Direct link for steno- typist result

