Chattisgarh CGPSC admit card for librarian and sports officers exam released at psc.cg.gov.in

education Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:30 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chattisgarh Public Service Commission has released the admit card for Librarian and sports officer exam on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at, psc.cg.gov.in.

Earlier the commission had released an official notification regarding the schedule for Librarian and sports officer exam. As per the notice, the exam is scheduled to be held on November 26, 2019, in one shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their respective examination center or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘View/Print Online Admit Card Of Librarian And Sports Officer Exam-2019’

3. Key in your credentials and log in

4. Admit card will appear on the display screen

5. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

