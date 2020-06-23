e-paper
Home / Education / Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: CGBSE board results to be declared today at cgbse.nic.in, check details

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: CGBSE board results to be declared today at cgbse.nic.in, check details

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: CGBSE Board will announce the 10th, 12th results today at 11 am. Students who have appeared in the CGBSE board exams can check their results online at cgbse.nic.in after it is declared.

education Updated: Jun 23, 2020 00:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2020. (HT file)
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class 10 and 12 board exam results on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11 am on its official website.

The Class 10 and 12 students who have appeared in the CGBSE board exams can check their results online at cgbse.nic.in after it is declared.

In 2019, more than 6 lakh students had appeared in the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination. Out of which, around 3.88 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 examination and 2.66 lakh in Class 12 examinations. The overall pass percentage for the class 10 exam was 68.6% while for class 12 it was 78.43%.

This year, CGBSE could not conduct examinations for all the subjects of Class 10 and 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The students had to be awarded marks in these subjects on the basis of internal assessment. Those failing to pass the assessment and skip the procedures would be given minimum passing marks. Nobody would fail during the assessment of the remaining subjects.

How to check CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for “CGBSE Class 12th Result 2020” or “CGBSE Class 10th Result 2020”

Key in your credentials and login

Check your CGBSE Board result for Class 10 and 12

Take a print out of the results for future use

