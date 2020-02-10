e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Chhattisgarh Board Exams: CM advises parents, students in radio programme

Chhattisgarh Board Exams: CM advises parents, students in radio programme

Baghel, in the seventh edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Lokvaani’, spoke on the topic ‘Exam Management and Dimensions of Career for Youth’ in view of the upcoming schools examinations.

education Updated: Feb 10, 2020 09:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Raipur
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel(PTI)
         

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday asked parents to be supportive in the exam preparations of students and to not put pressure on them to score high marks as the effort put in by the children was more important.

Baghel, in the seventh edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Lokvaani’, spoke on the topic ‘Exam Management and Dimensions of Career for Youth’ in view of the upcoming schools examinations.

Baghel advised children to manage time effectively and stay away from mobile phones and television during exams in order to give their eyes and minds some rest, an official statement here said.

“Children should utilise their time in a positive manner and keep their diet light. They should go for some exercise as well during exam time,” it quoted Baghel as saying.

Baghel asked parents “not to pressurise children to score higher marks, and rather help them in their preparation by being supportive” as it is the “effort that matters more than the score”.

“Parents should refrain from comparing their children to others, and ensure an environment at home that helps children to concentrate on studies,” he added.

tags
top news
Congress fears AAP’s return will hit its revival in Delhi
Congress fears AAP’s return will hit its revival in Delhi
General Rawat favours pension cost cut, colonial bungalows to go away
General Rawat favours pension cost cut, colonial bungalows to go away
5 injured after a bomb explodes at a house in Patna
5 injured after a bomb explodes at a house in Patna
Despite exit polls, BJP confident of strategy
Despite exit polls, BJP confident of strategy
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
The reason why Maruti Suzuki has doggedly turned towards petrol cars
The reason why Maruti Suzuki has doggedly turned towards petrol cars
Natalie Portman dons cape with names of Oscar-snubbed female directors
Natalie Portman dons cape with names of Oscar-snubbed female directors
Delhi: Is Congress considering an alliance with AAP? Watch leaders’ reply
Delhi: Is Congress considering an alliance with AAP? Watch leaders’ reply
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News