Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Education / Chhattisgarh CGPSC Result 2018 declared, check merit list here

Chhattisgarh CGPSC Result 2018 declared, check merit list here

CGPSC: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has declared the final results for the CGPSC exam on its official website

education Updated: Jan 22, 2020 11:41 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CGPSC result declared
CGPSC result declared(HT file)
         

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has declared the final results for the CGPSC exam on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the CGPSC prelims can check their results online at psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC main exam was conducted on July 23, 24, 25 and 26. The prelims exam was conducted on February 17, 2019. Candidates who had cleared clear CGPSC main exam had appeared in the interview round that was conducted from December 30 to January 21, 2020. Considering the performance of candidates in the interview round, the final merit list has been prepared.

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill 273 vacancies.

How to check Chhattisgarh CGPSC results 2018:

Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in

Click on the link ‘State Service exam merit list 2018’

A PDF file open that has the name of the qualified candidates

Search your roll number in the merit list

Download and take a print out for further reference

