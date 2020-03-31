Chhattisgarh to promote students of class 1 to 8, 9 and 11

education

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:30 IST

Taking note of the situation of coronavirus, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday decided to give general promotion to the students studying from class 1 to class 9 and class 11 in academic session 2019-20.

“Due to the closure of the school for such a long time, the examinations of class I to class VIII and class IX and class XI could not be conducted and it is also not possible to conduct the examination in the near future. In view of this, the state government has decided to give general promotion to the students studying in these classes,” a press release issued by the government said.

It is noteworthy that to control the infection of coronavirus in the state, the state government closed all schools from March 19 and postponed the examinations of High School and Higher Secondary School.

After this, the entire Chhattisgarh was locked down from 20th March and later a lockdown was called by Central Government till April 14.

“The board class 10, 12 examinations were also postponed, and the revised dates will be released after the lockdown,” said a senior official of education department.