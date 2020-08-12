CHSE Odisha 12th science results 2020 declared, 70.21% pass exam

education

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 14:26 IST

CHSE Odisha 12th science results 2020: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha on Wednesday announced the results of Class 12 or higher secondary science examination. Out of 97,377 students who appeared in the Odisha class 12 science exam, 70.21% passed. In 2019, 72% students had passed.

Of the 97,377 students who had written the examination, 68,374 students passed the examination, school, and mass education minister Sameer Dash said while announcing the results. The examination was conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education. A total of 38,301 boys and 30,073 girls have passed the examination this year.

Sudeep Sudarsan Rana of Jupiter Higher Secondary school topped the exam by scoring 574 marks out of 600; Sarthak Ranjan Rout of Saraswati Bidya Mandir and Subhajit Sahu of Tetrahedron Junior College secured second & third position by scoring 566 and 565 marks respectively.

This year the number of students who scored more than 90% is 137 compared to 60 last year.

While 25,339 students bagged the first division, 24,121 secured second division, and 18,268 third division. The rest 654 passed in compartment.

Nayagarh district registered the highest pass percentage of 86.51% while Jharsuguda recorded the lowest 40.71%. While 20 higher secondary schools had 100% results in 15 higher secondary schools not a single student managed to pass. Students can check their results on the official website chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The results of arts and commerce examinations are likely to be declared by the end of this month.

Last month, state government had cancelled the pending examinations of its higher secondary classes, originally scheduled between March 23 and 28, for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to Covid restrictions. At least 22 papers of these streams including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail could not be conducted.