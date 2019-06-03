CHSE Odisha Class 12 science results: Here’s how to check

The Odisha board Class 12 science stream exam result will soon be announced. Odisha higher education minister Arun Sahu will release the results in Bhubaneswar. Students can check their result using their exam roll number and date of birth at the following websites: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The CHSE Odisha board Class 12 science stream exam was between March 8 and 30 and 99000 students wrote the exam.

The Council of Higher Secondary education which conducts the examination, had announced the Science results on May 19 last year. Nearly 78% of the students had cleared the exam in 2018.

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) declared the Class 10 or High School Certificate examination results in May. 70.78% or 3.97 lakh students passed the exam out of which 2.05 lakh were girls and 1.9 lakh were boys. In 82 Schools not a single students passed the exam while 289 schools had 100% pass percent. A total of 5,87,720 students appeared in the examination at 2,953 centres.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 12:00 IST