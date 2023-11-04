close_game
News / Education / CISF Constable Result 2021 out at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, direct link here

CISF Constable Result 2021 out at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 04, 2023 01:09 PM IST

CISF Constable Result 2021 has been declared. The direct link is given here.

Central Industrial Security Force has declared CISF Constable Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the computer based written exam for Constable (Fire) 2021 can check the result through the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

CISF Constable Result 2021 out at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
CISF Constable Result 2021 out at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

All those candidates who want to check the result can view/ download their score using their registration ID and password from the website. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check CISF Constable Result 2021

CISF Constable Result 2021: How to check

  • Visit the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.
  • Click on CISF Constable Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates who have scored minimum qualifying marks in the computer-based written exam will be called for the net recruitment stage i.e., document verification. E-admit card for document verification will be issued shortly.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1149 Constable/ Fire posts in the organization. The registration process was started on January 22 and ended on March 4, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISF.

Official Notice Here 

Exam and College Guide
