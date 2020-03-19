CISF Constable written exam 2020 dates announced, check here

education

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:05 IST

Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) has announced the dates for the Constable/tradesman written examination on its official website. Candidates can check the dates online at cisf.gov.in.

As per the notice, CISF will be conducting the Constable/tradesman written examination on June 7, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

CISF is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 914 vacancies (including backlog) of constable/tradesman in various positions. Out of which, 350 vacancies are for Cook, 13 for cobbler, 109 for barber, 133 for washerman, 14 for carpenter, 270 for sweeper, 6 for painter, 5 for mason, 4 for plumber, 4 for mali, 3 for electrician.

The recruitment process consists of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Documentation, Trade Test, Written Test and Medical Examination.