CISF Recruitment 2019: 914 vacancies for constable on offer, last date to apply October 22

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 16:19 IST

Central Industrial Security Force has released application forms to fill 914 vacancies for the post of constable (tradesman). Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply offline for the recruitment drive on or before October 22, 2019, till 5 pm. However, the Northeast region candidates can apply for the post until October 29th, 2019, until 5 pm.

Interested Candidates will find the application form in the notification published online at cisfrectt.in.

There are a total of 914 vacancies out of which 824 vacancies are for direct candidates while the other 90 is for ex- servicemen.

Here’s the direct link to download the notification.

Vacancies:

•Constable/ Cook---- 350

•Constable/ cobbler--- 13

•Barber ---- 109

•Washer man ---- 133

•Carpenter --- 14

•Sweeper ---- 270

•Painter ---- 6

•Mason --- 5

•Plumber --- 4

•Mali --- 4

•Electrician --- 3

Application Fee:

1.Unreserved, OBC and EWS candidates: Rs 100

2.Candidates belonging to SC/ST category are exempted from paying application fee.

The application fee should be sent in the form of Postal Order addressed to the officer in the State/UT in which the candidate is residing.

Application fee paid before September 23, 2019, i.e. opening date of application form will also not be accepted.

Educational Qualification:

•Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board for skilled trades.

•Industrial Training Institute trained personnel will be preferred.

•Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board for unskilled trades.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link, ‘Recruitment of constable/tradesmen in cisf-2019,’ appearing on the homepage

3.A PDF document will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down to ‘Appendix-A’ on page no 26

5.Download the application form and take its print out

6.Fill in the required information

7.Send the form to the concerned application receiving authorities along with the application fee

