CISF Recruitment: 914 vacancies for constable announced, 10th pass can apply

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced a total of 914 vacancies for the post of constable (tradesman). Only male candidates who have passed class 10th (matriculation) can apply for the posts.

The online application process will begin on September 23, 2019 and the last date to apply is October 22, 2019 while for north-east region, the last date is October 29.

There are a total of 914 vacancies out of which 824 vacancies are for direct candidates while the other 90 is for ex- servicemen.

Vacancies

Constable/ Cook---- 350

Constable/ cobbler--- 13

Barber ---- 109

Washer man ---- 133

Carpenter --- 14

Sweeper ---- 270

Painter ---- 6

Mason --- 5

Plumber --- 4

Mali --- 4

Electrician --- 3

Total ---- 914

Mode of Selection:

PET/PST, Documentation and Trade Test

(b) Written Test

(c) Detailed medical examination

There will be two stages of recruitment before medical examination as under:-

a) PET/PST, Documentation & Trade Test.

b) OMR based written examination which will be bilingual i.e. Hindi & English

