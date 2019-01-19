CISF Recruitment: Apply for 429 head constable posts at cisf.gov.in, check details here

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a notification inviting applications for 429 vacancies of head constable posts. Candidates can apply online from the official website of CISF at cisf.gov.in. This will be temporary posts of head constable (Ministerial) in CISF.

The application begins on January 21 and the last date to apply in February 20, 2019.

Candidates who are 10+2 (intermediate) pass can apply for the posts. There will be three levels of recruitment before medical examination , namely, PST and documentation, OMR or CBT written exam, skill or typing test.

The online application must be submitted in their concerned CISF. Check your regional centres (CISF) in the official notification given below.

Click here to check the official notification of CISF head constable recruitment

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 08:58 IST