Class 10 J-K board exams begin in Kashmir

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:20 IST

The class-10 board examinations began on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir amid Covid-19 pandemic.

As many as 74,858 students appeared in the examination in Kashmir valley while another 32,000 sat for the exam in winter zones of Jammu.

From the morning students gathered outside the exam centers, though the authorities had made arrangements for proper social distancing and use of sanitizers and temperature measuring devices.

“The first paper was of mathematics and the examination was conducted smoothly. We had directed all the heads of institutions and superintendents of the exam centers to follow Covid protocol and make seating arrangements as per SOPs,” said board of school education’s (BOSE) joint secretary examinations in Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmad.

The administration had increased the number of centers this year substantially to allow social distancing norms.

“Out of the total 75,063 who had registered for the exams, as many as 74,858 appeared who were adjusted in 814 centers,” Ahmad said.

In the winter zones of Jammu, around 32,000 students appeared.

“The students were made to sit in 331 centers. This year the number of centers were more owing to Covid,” said joint secretary exam Jammu zone, Altaf Hussain.

“Another 5,740 students of summer zones in Jammu appeared in class 12 exams,” he said.

The board examinations for class 12 are also starting from Thursday in Kashmir.

“Some 58,514 students are expected to appear for which we have established 625 centers,” said Kashmir joint secretary exams,Aijaz Ahmad.

This year the education authorities have given a 40 percent relaxation in the syllabus.

“The students have to attempt 60 percent of marks which will be given 100 percent weight age. The relaxation has been provided in view of the Covid. Normal schooling suffered this year and we could only rely on online classes,” Ahmad said.