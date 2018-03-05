Class-12 CBSE exams: Students find English paper easy but lengthy

Students of Class 12 appearing for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination in Chandigarh on Monday found the first paper, English, easy but lengthy. Also, English teachers here found the question paper quite easy.

A majority of the students said that the literature portion of the paper was a cakewalk for them. They were asked direct questions in the paper and did not have much difficulty in answering them. A few of them shared that poetic devices were a little tough.

Tejas, a Class-12 student of The British School, said, “The paper was a bit lengthy, however, the questions were as I expected.”

Another student from St Anne’s Convent School said, “The exam wasn’t difficult, it was quite easy. It was beyond our expectations. There were mostly direct questions.”

Teachers satisfied

Teachers from the city were satisfied with the question paper and said that it was as they expected it to be.

Anjali, a teacher at DAV Model School, Sector 15, said, “All the questions were from the textbook. The novel part was quite easy. There were no surprises as all questions were from the syllabus.”

She added, “The paper was not lengthy but as students could not manage their time well, they found it to be long.”

She said, “Overall the paper was easy and the students are mostly happy with it as they were well-prepared for it.”

Another teacher at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, Ashu Walia, said, “Section C (Literature: Textbooks and long reading text) was a bit tricky. Students had to give it a second thought before answering the questions. The answers did not come to them quickly.” She added, “Overall the question paper was easy, not difficult at all.”

Science students unhappy with datesheet

Students of Science streams weren’t really happy with the datesheet and shared how they did not get enough time to prepare for the English paper as they were busy preparing for Physics which falls on Wednesday.

Balteshwar, a student of The British School, said, “I am not at all happy with the datesheet. We should have given more days for the Physics exam.” Most of the students outside the examination centre shared the same feeling.

A parent, Gurcharan Singh, also discussed the datesheet. “There are not many holidays before the exams if we look at it for science streams. It should have been taken care of.”

Traffic snarls

The traffic was halted from 1.30pm to 2pm at different centres as parents had come to pick their wards after exams.

Sanjeev Verma, a parent, said, “In the morning, when I came to drop my child, I witnessed a traffic jam but traffic police were a great help as they assisted traffic to flow smoothly.”